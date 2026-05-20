US lost 42 aircraft, including fighter jets, MQ-9 Reaper drones in Iran war: report

The CRS, which provides policy and legal analysis to the US Congress and committees, compiled the losses by perusing news reports and statements by the Department of Defence and the US Central Command.

During a hearing of the House Appropriations subcommittee on May 12, Acting Pentagon Comptroller Jules W Hurst III testified that the department’s cost estimate for military operations in Iran has increased to USD 29 billion.

“A lot of that increase comes from having a refined estimate on repair or replacement costs for equipment,” he said.