In a special drive police arrest 75 rowdies overnight in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a crackdown on anti-social elements, Chennai police arrested 75 rowdies overnight in a coordinated special drive operation.
The operation targeted known offenders across multiple police districts in the city.
· In Pulianthope police district alone, 20 rowdies were taken into custody.
· In T Nagar, 18 rowdies were arrested.
· Adyar police district saw the arrest of 16 rowdies.
· In Anna Nagar, 9 rowdies were apprehended.
· Mylapore police district reported the arrest of 12 rowdies.
The swift, late-night action underscores the police department’s efforts to curb criminal activities and ensure public safety in the city. Further details on the accused and legal proceedings are expected to be released soon.