Around 40,000 medical shops in TN down shutters

The association has given a call for this one-day strike to oppose illegal e-pharmacy operations and predatory pricing by large corporate companies, etc.

In view of the strike, chain of pharmacies affiliated to hospitals, including Apollo, MedPlus, Tulasi Pharmacy, and Muthu Pharmacy, as well as state-owned retail outlets such as Chief Minister’s Pharmacies, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Society Pharmacies, and the Prime Minister’s Jan Aushadhi Kendras, did not participate in the strike, the office of the director of drugs control, Tamil Nadu said.

Sources in Tamil Nadu chapter of AIOCD said that around 40 thousand pharmacies in the state participated in the strike.