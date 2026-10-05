DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 5, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 13 headlines of the day (October 5, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Madras HC directs School Education Dept to probe political mobilisation of students
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Principal Secretary of the Tamil Nadu School Education Department to inquire into and take appropriate action on a petitioner’s complaint alleging the involvement of government school students in political mobilisation at a government function in Karaikudi attended by elected representatives of the ruling TVK.
2. SC issues notices to EC, Centre; says will annul decisions not taken by unanimity or majority
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Election Commission and the Centre on pleas alleging that the poll body took several decisions without the approval of the two election commissioners and said it will annul decisions found not to be in accordance with law.
3. 'Form 6 modification not approved by us', say SC; seeks EC's response
The Supreme Court on Monday said that it has not approved any modifications to Form 6 being used by the Election Commission (EC) during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states.
4. EMU derails at Chennai Fort, suburban train services disrupted
Suburban train services in the Chengalpattu–Tambaram–Chennai Beach section were disrupted on Monday morning after an EMU travelling from Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach derailed at Chennai Fort railway station.
5. Kharge approves three key committees for Tamil Nadu Congress
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the immediate constitution of three committees for the TNCC—the Political Affairs Committee, the Advisory Committee and the Disciplinary Action Committee.
6. IndiGo to hike fuel surcharge for domestic, international flights from Oct 6
The country's largest airline IndiGo on Monday announced a hike in fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights in the wake of rising jet fuel prices.
7. Tackling drought: Minimum 10 pc water cut in Maharashtra urban, rural local bodies
The Maharashtra government on Monday said it will impose minimum 10 per cent water cut in all urban and rural local bodies from October 16 amid a deficient monsoon.
8. Civic works hit in Nagapattinam as sanitation workers begin indefinite strike
Sanitation workers, cleanliness guards, and drivers affiliated with trade unions launched an indefinite strike in Nagapattinam on Monday demanding the regularisation of their services, a statutory minimum living wage, and an immediate halt to the privatisation of sanitation work.
9. Indian-born cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs in MP's Kuno; marks beginning of Botswana lineage
An Indian-born cheetah has given birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, taking the total number of the big cats in the country to 60, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Monday.
10. Gram sabha bars community land allotment for Christian churches, cemeteries in Sukma
A gram sabha in a village panchayat in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district has passed a resolution banning the allotment of community land to Christians and converts for burial, construction of churches as well as prayer and religious meetings.
11. Cong claims tribal students, NSUI members held from party's Mumbai HQ; police deny
The Congress alleged that police forcibly entered the party's Maharashtra headquarters, Tilak Bhawan, in Mumbai after midnight on Monday and arrested some tribal students who had come from Nashik to stage a protest, along with NSUI members, and demanded their immediate release.
12. Deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault: Janhvi Kapoor on AI-generated video
Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Monday said her AI-altered videos from "Devara: Part 1" were a serious violation and a criminal misuse of technology to objectify women, something that opens up a larger debate around how women are constantly forced to negotiate for their safety even in the digital sphere.
13. Nobel medicine prize goes to 3 scientists for research into brain activity
The Nobel Prize in medicine was awarded Monday to three scientists working on the mechanisms the brain uses to switch on, or off, the activity of individual nerve cells.