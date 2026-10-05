DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, October 5, 2026?

1. Madras HC directs School Education Dept to probe political mobilisation of students

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the Principal Secretary of the Tamil Nadu School Education Department to inquire into and take appropriate action on a petitioner’s complaint alleging the involvement of government school students in political mobilisation at a government function in Karaikudi attended by elected representatives of the ruling TVK.

2. SC issues notices to EC, Centre; says will annul decisions not taken by unanimity or majority

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to the Election Commission and the Centre on pleas alleging that the poll body took several decisions without the approval of the two election commissioners and said it will annul decisions found not to be in accordance with law.

3. 'Form 6 modification not approved by us', say SC; seeks EC's response

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it has not approved any modifications to Form 6 being used by the Election Commission (EC) during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states.

4. EMU derails at Chennai Fort, suburban train services disrupted

Suburban train services in the Chengalpattu–Tambaram–Chennai Beach section were disrupted on Monday morning after an EMU travelling from Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach derailed at Chennai Fort railway station.

5. Kharge approves three key committees for Tamil Nadu Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the immediate constitution of three committees for the TNCC—the Political Affairs Committee, the Advisory Committee and the Disciplinary Action Committee.

6. IndiGo to hike fuel surcharge for domestic, international flights from Oct 6

The country's largest airline IndiGo on Monday announced a hike in fuel surcharge for domestic and international flights in the wake of rising jet fuel prices.