SC issues notices to EC, Centre; says will annul decisions not taken by unanimity or majority

The bench stated that it has to seek the responses of the persons concerned before passing any order.

Singh submitted that the court should then order that the EC should take decisions only unanimously or by majority.

"There is a mandatory law and we expect them to follow it. If there is any violation, we can very well undo it. If there is no unanimity or majority as mandated under the law, then the court can very well annul those decisions," the CJI said.

The bench said it cannot pass any order ex parte and needs to see the decisions taken by the poll panel.

Singh stated that the electoral roll itself has been "vitiated" because of the unilateral decisions by the CEC.

Justice Bagchi then asked whether the court can pass such an order ex parte, without hearing the respondents.

"If records show some decision was not unanimous etc., we will injunct those decisions and say they are ultra vires. Can we ex parte come to a decision that all decisions were unilateral? We expect them to respond in a clear, transparent manner," Justice Bagchi said.

Singh claimed that the press release issued by the EC in the aftermath of the controversy triggered by a news report amounted to admitting to what the article stated.

CJI Kant said that the court cannot pass an order by relying solely on newspaper reports and it has to look into the responses of the EC and the Centre.