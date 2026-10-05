Kharge approves three key committees for Tamil Nadu Congress

The announcement was made in a press release issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday evening.

The Political Affairs Committee has members, including B Manickam Tagore (President, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee) and S Jothimani, the release said.

The seven-member Disciplinary Action Committee will be headed by K R Ramasamy, with Jayakumar S S, Ramasubbu, U Balaraman, R N Palanisamy, Sudha Ramakrishnan and Ameer Khan as members, it said.