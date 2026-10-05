Kharge approves three key committees for Tamil Nadu Congress

NEW DELHI: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the immediate constitution of three committees for the TNCC—the Political Affairs Committee, the Advisory Committee and the Disciplinary Action Committee.
The announcement was made in a press release issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary K C Venugopal on Sunday evening.
The Political Affairs Committee has members, including B Manickam Tagore (President, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee) and S Jothimani, the release said.
The seven-member Disciplinary Action Committee will be headed by K R Ramasamy, with Jayakumar S S, Ramasubbu, U Balaraman, R N Palanisamy, Sudha Ramakrishnan and Ameer Khan as members, it said.
The committees are aimed at streamlining political operations, internal governance and policy-related matters in the state, the release said.