Deeply violating, bordering on sexual assault: Janhvi Kapoor on AI-generated video

"What a woman is comfortable with, where she draws the line, and what she chooses to do with her body are decisions that belong exclusively to her. This goes far beyond the AI videos I have dealt with over the last few days, or anything I have personally experienced throughout my career. It is about the larger reality of being a woman, the gaze, the judgement, the constant negotiation for safety, and the feeling that our boundaries somehow remain open to interpretation”.

The actor said the threat has now expanded into the digital sphere, when the "very real, physical fear that continues to disrupt the lives of women every day" has not even adequately addressed.

She also thanked Jr NTR, Sunder, Deverakonda and Chiranjeevi for speaking out against the video.

In a post on his X handle on Sunday, Jr NTR said the morphed video was "vile" and "shameful beyond words".

"In a land which worships women as mothers and goddesses, where 'Matrudevo Bhava' is not just a phrase but a part of our culture, some people have fallen so low that they are using AI to disrespect a woman in the most degrading way possible. Using AI to create something this vile is shameful beyond words," he wrote.

"To the scumbags behind this morphed 'Chuttamalle' video, I will not spare any of you. I will take every possible legal action against those who created it and those who are spreading it," he said, urging the state governments and the Centre to take measures against the misuse of AI.