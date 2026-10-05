Tackling drought: Minimum 10 pc water cut in Maharashtra urban, rural local bodies from Oct 16

State Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan said his department had undertaken detailed dam-wise and use-wise planning of available water stocks up to August 31, 2027, keeping in mind the impact of El Nino and the possibility of a drought-like situation.

"Drinking water will be given the highest priority. All municipal corporations, municipalities and gram panchayats have been directed to implement a 10 per cent water cut from October 16," Mahajan said in a statement.