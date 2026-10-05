Civic works hit in Nagapattinam as sanitation workers begin indefinite strike

The strike, organised under the banner of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), saw municipal and local body workers assemble outside the Nagapattinam Municipality office to stage demonstrations and press their six-point charter of demands.

With workers abstaining from work, garbage began piling up across residential neighbourhoods and commercial areas in the coastal town.

The protesters' key demands include the permanent absorption of all contract, daily wage, and outsourced workers; discontinuation of handing over civic maintenance to private contractors; implementation of a fixed monthly living wage; provision of compassionate appointments for the kin of deceased workers; disbursal of pending allowances for hazardous duty performed during the COVID-19 pandemic; and strict compliance with Employee Provident Fund (EPF) and safety gear provisions.