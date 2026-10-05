IndiGo to hike fuel surcharge for domestic, international flights from October 6

The revised charges will be effective from October 6, and the move will push airfares higher.

The quantum of the hike ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 350 for domestic flights depending on distance. The hike in surcharge has also been effected for international flights.

This is the second time since April that the carrier has increased the fuel surcharge, which was introduced in March.

The fuel surcharge will be Rs 375 for routes with distance up to 500 kilometres and Rs 600 for flights having distance between 501 to 1,000 kilometres.