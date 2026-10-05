Indian-born cheetah gives birth to 5 cubs in MP's Kuno; marks beginning of Botswana lineage

"KJP21, a female cheetah born in India, has given birth to five healthy cubs. Their birth has sparked an outpouring of joy in the area. With this, the total number of cheetahs in India has now increased to 60, including 41 born on Indian soil," Yadav said.

KJP21 is the third female cheetah born in India, after Mukhi and KGP12, an statement issued by Yadav said.

The birth of these cubs marks an important milestone in the expansion of a new generation of cheetahs, the statement said, adding the father of the five cubs is a cheetah brought from Botswana.