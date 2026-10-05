'Form 6 modification not approved by us', say SC; seeks EC's response

Form 6 is an application through which an eligible person seeks inclusion in the electoral roll.

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said, "Any modification to Form 6 has not been approved by us. Let's be clear. When records are produced, we would like to see who has modified it".

The bench was hearing a PIL filed in wake of a recent Indian Express report, which claimed that two of the three Election Commissioners had objected to decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, including changes to Form 6 relating to the applicant's ancestry and a link to previous SIR.

The bench told senior advocate Maneka Guruswamy, appearing for petitioner Shailendra Mani Tripathi, who has challenged the decisions, guidelines and software changes allegedly made by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar without the concurrence of his two colleagues, that the prayers in his PIL appear to be jumbled up.

During the hearing on Tripathi's PIL, Guruswamy said there were no infirmities in the petitioner's PIL and raised concerns over changes made to Form 6, which is used by eligible citizens to apply for inclusion of their names in electoral rolls.