Nobel medicine prize goes to 3 scientists for research into brain activity

Karl Deisseroth, 54, Peter Hegemann, 71, and Georg Nagel, 73, have carried out research into light-gated ion channels and optogenetics.

The Nobel Assembly lauded their work, writing on X that the method “is now being used in laboratories around the world to reveal the brain's mysteries”.

The assembly said Deisseroth is based at Stanford University in California, while Hegemann is at Humboldt University in Berlin and Nagel at the University of Wurzburg, also in Germany.

Optogenetics opened what the Nobel assembly called a new era in neuroscience, the discovery of a light-controlled switch to turn on and off nerve cells and circuits in the brain to better learn how it works — to start unravelling the pathways that lead to behaviour and disease.