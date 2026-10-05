Gram sabha bars community land allotment for Christian churches, cemeteries in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

A statement issued by Punpalli village panchayat on Monday said the resolution passed by the special gram sabha referred to Article 244(1) of the Constitution, the Fifth Schedule, the PESA Act 1996, and the amended Chhattisgarh PESA law of 2022.

"Under the resolution, it was decided that no gram sabha land would be provided to Christians and converted persons for burial, construction of churches, prayer meetings or religious meetings. Not even an inch of gram sabha land would be given to them," the release said.