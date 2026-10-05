Congress claims tribal students, NSUI members held from party's Mumbai HQ; police deny

State Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal, in a video statement, warned that party leaders would gherao Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' official residence if the students and NSUI office-bearers were not freed.

The police, however, denied the claims and said no one was arrested from Tilak Bhawan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Manish Kalwaniya said a call was given by protesters to march to Lok Bhawan (the governor's house).

The protesters who were planning to go to Lok Bhawan are being detained from various places, and legal action is being taken, the official said.