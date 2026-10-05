EMU derails at Chennai Fort, suburban train services disrupted

Another EMU approaching Chennai Fort behind the derailed train had to brake suddenly, resulting in a brake fault. That train has since been restored.

By 1 pm, the derailed wheels had been rerail​ed and the EMU moved to Chennai Beach station. Clearance and rectification work was continuing, with senior Chennai Division officials monitoring the operation.

The derailment disrupted suburban train services. Southern Railway shifted the departure point for trains bound for Tambaram and Chengalpattu to Chennai Park station. It also said services towards Tambaram were being operated from Chennai Egmore, while trains from Chennai Beach towards Tambaram were running on the other line.

No passengers were injured in the incident, Southern Railway said.