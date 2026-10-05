EMU derails at Chennai Fort, suburban train services disrupted

CHENNAI: Suburban train services in the Chengalpattu–Tambaram–Chennai Beach section were disrupted on Monday morning after an EMU travelling from Chengalpattu to Chennai Beach derailed at Chennai Fort railway station.
The incident occurred on Platform 1 at around 10.30 am, when one set of wheels on the train’s seventh coach came off the tracks, according to Southern Railway. An Accident Relief Train (ART) was deployed for restoration work.
A preliminary inspection reportedly found that clips used to fasten the rails had come loose along a stretch of around 200 metres. Railway workers were engaged in repairs, with the exact cause of the derailment yet to be established.
Another EMU approaching Chennai Fort behind the derailed train had to brake suddenly, resulting in a brake fault. That train has since been restored.
By 1 pm, the derailed wheels had been rerailed and the EMU moved to Chennai Beach station. Clearance and rectification work was continuing, with senior Chennai Division officials monitoring the operation.
The derailment disrupted suburban train services. Southern Railway shifted the departure point for trains bound for Tambaram and Chengalpattu to Chennai Park station. It also said services towards Tambaram were being operated from Chennai Egmore, while trains from Chennai Beach towards Tambaram were running on the other line.
No passengers were injured in the incident, Southern Railway said.