LIVE | Governor seeks proof of 118 MLAs from TVK’s Vijay; EPS heads to Pondy to meet AIADMK MLA-elects

-- Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday insisted that TVK chief C Joseph Vijay submit letters of support from 118 MLAs to prove majority before proceeding with government formation in Tamil Nadu. Vijay had met the Governor for the second time in two days.

-- Though TVK sources earlier claimed Vijay had been invited to form the government, a Lok Bhavan communique later said the required majority had “not yet been established”.

-- Meanwhile, DMK allies VCK, MNM, Congress and CPM backed TVK’s bid, while party leader Nirmal Kumar said support was also sought from Left parties, VCK and IUML.

-- Sources told DT Next that TVK made a technical error while staking claim to form the government. Instead of presenting itself as the single largest party with 108 MLAs, the Vijay-led party submitted 112 names, including Congress MLAs, prompting Governor Arlekar to seek proof of support from 118 MLAs for a coalition government.