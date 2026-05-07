TVK erred in technical point while staking claim to form govt, say sources

As per convention, the Governor will invite the single largest party to form the government. In the case of the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly election, the TVK has 108 winning candidates (including Vijay from two seats), considerably more than the DMK with 59 and the AIADMK (47).

Sources said veteran politician KA Sengottaiyan, who won as a legislator for the 10th time this election, had advised the party to present only the names of the 108 MLA-elects from the TVK when staking claim to form the next government.