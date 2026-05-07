Is this a lawn test or floor test?

But what happens during the period between the declaration of election results and before the constitution of the House? Whom should the Governor invite to form the government? Who will run the show? Answers to these questions are mostly in the realm of Constitutional practice and judicial precedents.

Ever since the Congress party lost its monolithic position as the only ruling party both at the Centre and State (1967 in the case of Tamil Nadu), it started playing politics with the State governments that are led by the opposition parties. The ‘Aya Ram, gaya Ram’ game started making rounds to destabilise opposition parties and their governments. This enhanced the Governor’s discretionary power right from the inception of the government till it completes its full term.

Since 1967, several states, including Tamil Nadu, began witnessing unsavoury situations when it came to government formation and facing confidence (or lack of it) motions in the House. Fearing that they could be kidnapped, the elected members were taken to faraway places and lodged in five-star accommodation till the voting was completed.