VCK chief Thirumavalavan urges Governor Arlekar to invite Vijay to form government

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday said the Governor should immediately invite TVK president C Joseph Vijay to form the government, arguing that the Constitution mandates that the single largest party be given the first opportunity to prove its majority on the floor of the Assembly.
Addressing reporters, the VCK president said the TVK had emerged as the “single largest party” in the Assembly elections and therefore Vijay should be sworn in as Chief Minister.
He criticised the Governor for delaying a decision despite Vijay staking claim to form the government. “The Governor cannot ask who is supporting him and insist that he first produce 118 MLAs before taking oath. Since TVK has emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, Vijay should be allowed to assume office and prove his majority in the Assembly,” he said.
Thirumavalavan alleged that the BJP was attempting to interfere “from behind the scenes” and create confusion in Tamil Nadu politics by delaying the process. “This is not healthy for democracy. As far as we are concerned, the people’s verdict indicates that Vijay should assume office, and we will never stand in the way of that,” he said.
Reiterating his earlier position, the VCK president claimed that the BJP had been attempting to “handle” TVK from the very beginning. “I continue to believe that the BJP is trying to control Vijay and keep him under pressure. That suspicion still remains with me,” he said.
He, however, said the VCK would examine Vijay’s recent statement expressing willingness to work with the Congress and Left parties to form a government. “We will consider its merits, shortcomings and future political implications before taking a decision. We cannot announce our stand in advance,” he said.
Thirumavalavan said the VCK would consult its senior leaders and also take into account the position of Left parties, with whom it had maintained ideological and political ties over the years.
Referring to Vijay’s security cover, the VCK president questioned why enhanced security had earlier been provided without any formal request from the actor-politician and why it was now reportedly being withdrawn. “Vijay did not approach the Union government, the police or the courts seeking such security. If it was granted earlier on its own, why is it now being withdrawn? What kind of pressure is being exerted on him?” he asked.
The VCK president alleged that the BJP was once again trying to keep Vijay under its influence and that the Governor too appeared to be acting accordingly. “Allowing Vijay to take oath immediately is the constitutional responsibility of the Governor. If this is not done, it would only mean that they are trying to create further instability in Tamil Nadu politics,” he added.