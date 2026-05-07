VCK chief Thirumavalavan urges Governor Arlekar to invite Vijay to form government

Thirumavalavan alleged that the BJP was attempting to interfere “from behind the scenes” and create confusion in Tamil Nadu politics by delaying the process. “This is not healthy for democracy. As far as we are concerned, the people’s verdict indicates that Vijay should assume office, and we will never stand in the way of that,” he said.

Reiterating his earlier position, the VCK president claimed that the BJP had been attempting to “handle” TVK from the very beginning. “I continue to believe that the BJP is trying to control Vijay and keep him under pressure. That suspicion still remains with me,” he said.

He, however, said the VCK would examine Vijay’s recent statement expressing willingness to work with the Congress and Left parties to form a government. “We will consider its merits, shortcomings and future political implications before taking a decision. We cannot announce our stand in advance,” he said.

Thirumavalavan said the VCK would consult its senior leaders and also take into account the position of Left parties, with whom it had maintained ideological and political ties over the years.