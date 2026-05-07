CPM urges Governor to invite TVK to form government

CHENNAI: CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam on Thursday (May 7) urged Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to immediately invite TVK president C Joseph Vijay to form the government, stating that the party had emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections.
In a statement, Shanmugam said the people of Tamil Nadu had not given a mandate to any party or alliance to independently form the government in the recently concluded Assembly elections. However, by electing 108 MLAs from TVK, the electorate had made the party the single largest formation in the Assembly, he said.
He said Vijay was the only leader who had staked claim to form the government on the basis of being the leader of the single largest party.
Alleging that the BJP had been using Governors to act against the spirit of the Constitution to fulfil its political objectives, the CPM leader said Tamil Nadu Governor Arlekar was delaying inviting Vijay to assume office as Chief Minister. “This is unacceptable,” he said.
Stating that no other party had staked claim to form the government, Shanmugam said the Governor should immediately invite Vijay, as the leader of the single largest party, to take oath and form the government.