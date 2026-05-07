CPM urges Governor to invite TVK to form government

In a statement, Shanmugam said the people of Tamil Nadu had not given a mandate to any party or alliance to independently form the government in the recently concluded Assembly elections. However, by electing 108 MLAs from TVK, the electorate had made the party the single largest formation in the Assembly, he said.

He said Vijay was the only leader who had staked claim to form the government on the basis of being the leader of the single largest party.