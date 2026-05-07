Vijay calls meeting of 106 TVK MLAs

CHENNAI: Amid uncertainty over the swearing-in ceremony, with the party falling short of the majority mark, TVK president and Chief Minister-elect C Joseph Vijay has convened a meeting of all 106 MLAs-elect at the party headquarters in Panaiyur at 10 am on Thursday (May 7).
Vijay is expected to hold detailed discussions with the newly elected legislators on the next course of action amid the evolving political situation and the ongoing efforts to secure the numbers required to form the government.
During the meeting, the Chief Minister-elect is likely to address the MLAs-elect, brief them on the prevailing political developments, instill confidence among them, and urge them to remain united as the party navigates the crucial phase of government formation.