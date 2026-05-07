Governor says TVK lacks majority support to form government

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Thursday informed C Joseph Vijay that the requisite majority support in the Assembly, necessary to form the government, had not been established.
In a statement, Lok Bhavan said the Governor had invited Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay to Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Thursday. During the meeting, the Governor explained that the required majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the government, had not been demonstrated.
The statement came amid mounting pressure from several Opposition parties and allies of the DMK, including the CPM, CPI, VCK and MNM, urging the Governor to invite TVK to form the government as it had emerged as the single largest party in the Assembly elections with 108 MLAs.
TVK has also secured the backing of the Congress’s five newly elected MLAs. However, the party still requires the support of six more legislators to cross the simple majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly.