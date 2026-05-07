Kamal Haasan urges Governor to invite TVK to form government

He said those holding constitutional responsibilities must now fulfil their duty, adding that it was not a request but a reminder of their constitutional obligation.

Citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in the SR Bommai case, he said the majority must be proved on the floor of the Assembly and not at Raj Bhavan. He said that 233 elected members were still unable to assume office and termed it an embarrassment for the State and a setback to democracy.

The MNM chief said his remarks were not about party politics, but the principled voice of an Indian citizen, and asserted that the people’s verdict in Tamil Nadu deserved to be respected.