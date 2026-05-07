Kamal Haasan urges Governor to invite TVK to form government

CHENNAI: Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Thursday said refusing to invite actor C Joseph Vijay-led TVK, which had won 108 seats, to form the government would amount to disrespecting the mandate of the people of Tamil Nadu.
In a statement, he said the people of Tamil Nadu had not given any party a clear mandate to form the government on its own in the Assembly elections, and described the verdict as unprecedented in the State’s political history.
Referring to the statement made by DMK president MK Stalin that the party respected the people’s verdict and would function as a responsible Opposition, Kamal Haasan said he respected Stalin’s political maturity.
He said those holding constitutional responsibilities must now fulfil their duty, adding that it was not a request but a reminder of their constitutional obligation.
Citing the Supreme Court’s ruling in the SR Bommai case, he said the majority must be proved on the floor of the Assembly and not at Raj Bhavan. He said that 233 elected members were still unable to assume office and termed it an embarrassment for the State and a setback to democracy.
The MNM chief said his remarks were not about party politics, but the principled voice of an Indian citizen, and asserted that the people’s verdict in Tamil Nadu deserved to be respected.