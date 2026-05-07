Tamil Nadu

Present letters of support from 118 MLAs, Governor tells Vijay's TVK

Sources indicated that the Governor has sought documentary proof of majority support from Chief Minister-designate C Joseph Vijay
Vijay meets Governor
Vijay meets Governor Daily Thanthi
Updated on

CHENNAI: Deadlock continues in Tamil Nadu’s government formation process, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar insisting on letters of support proving a clear majority before proceeding with the proposed swearing-in ceremony.

Sources indicated that the Governor has sought documentary proof of majority support from Chief Minister-designate C Joseph Vijay, amid continuing uncertainty over the numbers required to form the government.

With the numbers still unclear, the swearing-in ceremony is unlikely to take place within the next couple of days.

Sources said the Governor, reportedly satisfied with Vijay’s presentation and assurances on numbers, subsequently invited him to form the government.

government
TVK chief Vijay
Governor Arlekar

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