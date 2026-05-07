CPI urges Governor Arlekar to act in accordance with Constitution

In a statement, Veerapandian said the verdict in the Assembly elections held on April 23 did not provide any single party with a clear mandate to independently form the government. However, the voters had elected TVK as the single largest party by giving it 108 seats.

He said TVK president C. Joseph Vijay had met the Governor and staked claim to form the government. Insisting that TVK prove its majority before the swearing-in ceremony was not appropriate, he said.