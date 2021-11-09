Reinforcement work on ancient temple outside Cambodia's Angkor completed

PhnomPenh :

The ANA is the management authority responsible for protecting and preserving the Historic Site of Angkor WAT and the ancient monuments in Cambodia's Siem Reap province, reports Xinhua news agency.





Puth Soth, the official in charge of the working site, said the structural reinforcement was a measure to prevent further danger to the ancient temple.





"The current state of the Banteay Srey Domdek temple is very dilapidated, especially the door frame of central tower and the crack at window frame," he said.





"If interventions were not in place, they would pose a threat to the temple."





Soth said the reinforcement work begun late August and was completed at the end of October.





Banteay Srey Domdek temple is located outside of the Historic Site of Angkor, according to the ANA.





It is situated in the area of Banteay Srey pagoda in Sot Nikum district, about 34 km east of Siem Reap city.





Meanwhile, the Southeast Asian nation reported that Angkor Wat, a world heritage site, received 7,286 foreigners in the first 10 months of 2021, down 98 percent year-on-year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





The ancient site earned only $299,777 from ticket sales during the January-October period this year, down 98.4 per cent year-on-year.





Prior to the pandemic, the site attracted up to 2.2 million international tourists in 2019, earning a gross revenue of $99 million from ticket sales.





The 400 sq km Angkor Archeological Park, inscribed on the Unesco World Heritage List in 1992, is the kingdom's most popular tourist destination.





Besides Angkor, the Temple of Preah Vihear, and the Temple Zone of Sambor Prei Kuk also feature on the World Heritage List.