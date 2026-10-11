CM Vijay government plans Children’s Day cake distribution for school students

The Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) has invited bids to procure 61,84,566 ready-to-eat sponge cake slices, each weighing up to 45 grams, for delivery to its operational godowns across Tamil Nadu by November 10. The proposed distribution marks a new addition to the State’s Children’s Day celebrations.

The procurement follows a reference from the School Education Department and will be processed through an expedited tender procedure to meet the deadline.

The proposed supplies will include fruit, vanilla, chocolate and butter or milk sponge cake variants. Each slice must be individually sealed in food-grade, moisture-resistant packaging carrying details such as ingredients, nutritional information, batch number, manufacturing date and expiry or best-before date.