World leaders, governments condemn attack on Riyadh airport that killed 12

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that Washington was considering joining Saudi strikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels, according to US media reports.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney were among those who denounced the attack, while Pakistan, Qatar and Palestine expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia.

Saturday's strike, which Saudi Arabia blamed on the Iran-backed Houthis, was the latest in a series of attacks on the kingdom's infrastructure amid an intensifying conflict in Yemen. Saudi airports have come under several attacks this month, including strikes on Riyadh and Abha.

The latest violence comes against the backdrop of the wider war involving Iran and its regional adversaries, raising concerns about further instability across the region.

Guterres on Sunday said he was "deeply shocked" by the attack and strongly condemned it. "Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are a violation of international law. These attacks must cease immediately," he said in a post on X.