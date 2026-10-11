BMW Industries forays into colour coated steel manufacturing to cater domestic demand

The new colour-coated steel line, commissioned on Monday, is part of the company's ongoing Rs 800-crore expansion plan at Bokaro in Jharkhand, aimed at offering special steel products, Bansal said.

Kolkata-based BMW Industries has until now manufactured steel coils, sheets, pipes and TMT rebars.

"We have commenced the first phase of our greenfield downstream steel complex with the colour coating line. With this, we have joined the select group of producers in India. The line has been set up as part of the government's PLI Scheme for Speciality Steel," he said.

Launched in 2021 by the steel ministry with an outlay of Rs 6,322 crore, the first round of the PLI Scheme aims to promote the manufacturing of value-added steel grades in the country and help the Indian steel industry mature in terms of technology and move up the value chain.

Colour-coated steel is a pre-painted metal product having structural strength with a protective metallic and organic paint coating for superior corrosion resistance.