Smriti Mandhana named UNICEF India celebrity advocate on International Day of the Girl

The announcement was made on Sunday to mark the International Day of the Girl, which draws attention to girls' rights, safety, leadership and potential, while highlighting the barriers that continue to restrict their choices.

In her new role, Mandhana will build on her previous association with initiatives promoting equal rights and opportunities for children and young people, and advocate for an environment in which girls can participate in sports and realise their potential.

She will also support UNICEF India's efforts to empower adolescent girls, improve their health and well-being, and help them access opportunities to learn, play and lead.