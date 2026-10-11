PM Modi, CM Vijay flag off Poonamallee–Vadapalani Metro service, travel together

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay travelled together on the newly inaugurated Poonamallee–Vadapalani Metro corridor in Chennai on Sunday after flagging off the metro service.
Modi and Vijay were seen seated together inside the Metro train during the journey. Before boarding, the two leaders reviewed route maps and inspected displays explaining the Metro Rail Phase II project. Metro Rail officials briefed them on the corridor and the progress of the second phase of the Chennai Metro expansion.
The Prime Minister also obtained a ticket before proceeding to inaugurate the service. The new corridor is expected to improve connectivity between Poonamallee and Vadapalani and benefit commuters travelling across western Chennai.
Chief Minister Vijay personally received Prime Minister Modi at Chennai airport upon his arrival from Delhi. State ministers, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagenthran and other party functionaries were also present to welcome the Prime Minister.
The visit marks Modi’s first trip to Tamil Nadu since the TVK government assumed office. Besides inaugurating the metro service, he is scheduled to participate in development-related programmes at IIT Madras.
During the visit, officials briefed Modi and Vijay on the Chennai Metro Rail Phase II project, including its proposed routes and infrastructure development. The inauguration of the new corridor marks a step in expanding metro connectivity in the city.