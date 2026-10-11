PM Modi, CM Vijay flag off Poonamallee–Vadapalani Metro service, travel together

Modi and Vijay were seen seated together inside the Metro train during the journey. Before boarding, the two leaders reviewed route maps and inspected displays explaining the Metro Rail Phase II project. Metro Rail officials briefed them on the corridor and the progress of the second phase of the Chennai Metro expansion.

The Prime Minister also obtained a ticket before proceeding to inaugurate the service. The new corridor is expected to improve connectivity between Poonamallee and Vadapalani and benefit commuters travelling across western Chennai.