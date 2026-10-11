Bayern concedes fastest Bundesliga goal, Rayo game called off, and Arsenal bounces back

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said his team's visit to Augsburg was a “priority game” after its only league loss against Augsburg in Munich last season, but he can't have imagined making a worse start to what ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw — the second time in five games that Bayern has dropped points this season.

It started with Bayern playing the ball back from the kickoff to Neuer, who botched his attempt at a chipped clearance and allowed Robin Fellhauer to score after just eight seconds.

Bayern had to wait till the 55th minute for Ismael Saibari to equalize, only for Rodrigo Ribeiro to restore the home team's lead nine minutes later.

Luis Díaz had two goals ruled out through VAR for offside before Nathaniel Brown finally equalized in the 81st.

Bayer Leverkusen, the only team to break Bayern's dominance in any of the last 14 seasons, held on for a 4-3 win in Mainz, continuing its upturn in form under Spanish coach Carles Martínez.