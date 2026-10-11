Will hear all parties, ensure no inconvenience: SC on contempt pleas against clampdown in Delhi

A bench of justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said it will hear all parties and ensure no inconvenience is caused, saying the top court is always at the service of the nation.

"We know you all are aggrieved by what happened yesterday. We are not here to trivialise what happened," the bench said.

The top court is also hearing a habeas petition filed by senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy against the detention of political leaders.

The contempt plea, filed by advocate Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has arrayed Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chairperson D Thara as respondents.