Thiruvalluvar depicted in Saffron at Modi’s welcome event in Porur

CHENNAI: A depiction of Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar dressed in saffron attire featured in the arrangements made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Porur in Chennai on Sunday, said a Thanthi TV report.
The display was part of the party’s preparations to welcome Modi, who arrived in Chennai from Delhi to participate in several official programmes, including the inauguration of the Poonamallee-Vadapalani Metro Rail corridor, marking his first visit to Tamil Nadu since the TVK government assumed office.
According to reports, Modi and Vijay will then travel by metro from Porur to Poonamallee on the newly constructed metro corridor, built at a cost of Rs 750 crore, said a Daily Thanthi report.
Following his metro journey, Modi is scheduled to reach the IIT Madras campus at 12.15 pm. He will offer prayers at the Jalakandeswarar Temple on the campus and visit the Brain Research Centre.
The Prime Minister will later attend an event at IIT Madras, where he will inaugurate various development projects in Tamil Nadu, lay the foundation stones for new projects and dedicate completed projects to the nation. He is also scheduled to address the gathering.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made along the routes the Prime Minister will take during his Chennai visit. Arrangements have also been made by the Tamil Nadu BJP to welcome him along the routes connecting Chennai airport, Porur Metro station, IIT Madras and Nandambakkam.