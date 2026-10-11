Thiruvalluvar depicted in Saffron at Modi’s welcome event in Porur

The display was part of the party’s preparations to welcome Modi, who arrived in Chennai from Delhi to participate in several official programmes, including the inauguration of the Poonamallee-Vadapalani Metro Rail corridor, marking his first visit to Tamil Nadu since the TVK government assumed office.

According to reports, Modi and Vijay will then travel by metro from Porur to Poonamallee on the newly constructed metro corridor, built at a cost of Rs 750 crore, said a Daily Thanthi report.