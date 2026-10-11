Steve Nielsen: Police officer, truck driver and now head of a Formula 1 team

“A lot of people want to get involved in the sport. All Formula 1 teams now can afford to take the best of the best.”

He credits Former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone for making the sport global and feels current owners Liberty Media have exceeded his expectations in taking Formula 1’s popularity to the next level.

“The sport owes Bernie a huge debt of gratitude. I started in the mid-80s, and if I just use my own experience, from the mid-80s through to the late 2000s, 2014, 2015, whenever Mr. E stopped, I mean the sport changed, but you cannot believe this amazing facility in Singapore now.

"When I started, it was nothing like this. It was all permanent racetracks. The only street circuit was Monaco. And the level of professionalism in the teams and in the sport, sponsorship, commercial side, has just changed.

"Most of that was Bernie. And then Liberty Media came along in 2017, bought it from CVC, and it carried on that journey in a way that none of us thought was possible. Honestly, I thought Liberty Media overpaid for F1, and couldn't grow it, and look at us now. So you never know how far this sport can go."

There was a time when Formula 1 was very much confined to Europe. The new owners significantly expanded its presence in the United States while adding more races in Asia. The list of countries wanting to host the mega event keeps growing.