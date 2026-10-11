PM Modi arrives in Chennai to inaugurate Poonamallee-Vadapalani Metro service

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Chennai from Delhi by a special aircraft on Sunday to inaugurate the Poonamallee-Vadapalani Metro Rail service, marking his first visit to Tamil Nadu since the TVK government assumed office. He is scheduled to participate in several programmes during his visit.
At the Porur Metro station, Chief Minister Vijay and state ministers are expected to receive the Prime Minister. Modi and Vijay will then travel by metro from Porur to Poonamallee on the newly constructed metro corridor, built at a cost of Rs 750 crore, said a Daily Thanthi report.