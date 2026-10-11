Modi, Vijay hold simultaneous roadshows on Chennai’s GST Road

Modi arrived at Chennai’s old airport at 11 am on Sunday, 10 minutes ahead of his scheduled arrival at 11.10 am. He had flown from Delhi on a special aircraft to inaugurate various development projects during his five-hour visit to the city.

Governor Arlekar, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, state ministers and senior government officials received the Prime Minister at the airport.

Tamil Nadu BJP members had made arrangements outside the airport to welcome Modi. A large number of party workers, including women carrying welcome placards, gathered along GST Road.

After the reception, Modi left the airport through Gate 6 at around 11.15 am. As his car moved slowly along GST Road, he opened the door, stood outside the vehicle and waved to the crowds gathered along the roadside.