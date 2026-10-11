Modi, Vijay hold simultaneous roadshows on Chennai’s GST Road

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay held simultaneous roadshows on GST Road in Chennai on Sunday, waving to cheering crowds from their respective cars as they travelled from the old airport, drawing an enthusiastic response from the public.
Modi arrived at Chennai’s old airport at 11 am on Sunday, 10 minutes ahead of his scheduled arrival at 11.10 am. He had flown from Delhi on a special aircraft to inaugurate various development projects during his five-hour visit to the city.
Governor Arlekar, Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, Tamil Nadu BJP president Nainar Nagendran, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, state ministers and senior government officials received the Prime Minister at the airport.
Tamil Nadu BJP members had made arrangements outside the airport to welcome Modi. A large number of party workers, including women carrying welcome placards, gathered along GST Road.
After the reception, Modi left the airport through Gate 6 at around 11.15 am. As his car moved slowly along GST Road, he opened the door, stood outside the vehicle and waved to the crowds gathered along the roadside.
Chief Minister Joseph Vijay followed the Prime Minister in another car, keeping its window fully open and waving enthusiastically to the public.
The simultaneous roadshows by the two leaders drew an enthusiastic response from the crowds and created a buzz along the route.
Traffic on GST Road between Pallavaram and Guindy was temporarily halted for a short period to facilitate the movement of the two leaders.