Tamil Nadu govt announces WhatsApp number for onion sale complaints

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cooperation Department has announced a WhatsApp number, 96005 61969, for consumers to register complaints and seek clarification on onion sales at fair price shops operated by the department.
Consumers can send their grievances and enquiries to the number, according to an official statement.
The announcement comes amid the State government’s efforts to ensure the availability of onions at affordable prices following a sustained rise in market rates.
As part of the intervention, onions are being sold at Rs 35 per kg through 8,914 fair price shops and cooperative outlets across Tamil Nadu. The National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) has also been directed to supply 700 metric tonnes of onions to meet demand across the State.
The procurement and distribution arrangements involve the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) and the NCCF.
Onion sales began in Chennai on Saturday, with distribution scheduled to extend to outlets in other districts from Sunday. Ration cardholders are eligible to purchase onions under the initiative.
The government has said the measures are intended to ease the financial burden on consumers, particularly economically weaker and middle-income households, by ensuring access to onions at reasonable prices.