Tamil Nadu govt announces WhatsApp number for onion sale complaints

Consumers can send their grievances and enquiries to the number, according to an official statement.

The announcement comes amid the State government’s efforts to ensure the availability of onions at affordable prices following a sustained rise in market rates.

As part of the intervention, onions are being sold at Rs 35 per kg through 8,914 fair price shops and cooperative outlets across Tamil Nadu. The National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) has also been directed to supply 700 metric tonnes of onions to meet demand across the State.