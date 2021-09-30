Thu, Sep 30, 2021

A new Sheriff in town: Tiraspol stuns Real with 2-1 win

Published: Sep 30,202107:48 AM

The start to life in the Champions League couldn’t have been much better for Moldovan club Sheriff Tiraspol. Sebastien Thill scored a 90th-minute winner as the newcomer stunned Real Madrid 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu here on Tuesday.

Sheriff Tiraspol players and staff are on cloud nine after their shock victory over Real Madrid
Madrid:
Thill netted with a powerful shot into the top corner from the edge of the area to give Sheriff its second consecutive victory in its debut Champions League campaign. It leads Group D with six points, three more than second-placed Madrid and five more than both Shakhtar Donetsk and Inter Milan.

In the group’s other match on Tuesday, Inter drew 0-0 with Shakhtar in Ukraine. Sheriff had defeated Shakhtar 2-0 in its opener at home, while Real had won 1-0 at Inter. “For us, this is a dream come true to have won in Madrid,” Sheriff captain Frank Castaneda said.

The visitor had rarely threatened until opening the scoring after a breakaway in the 25th minute, with Jasurbek Yakhshiboev finding the far corner with a firm header past Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Karim Benzema had made it 1-1 from the penalty spot in the 65th minute after a controversial foul call on Vinicius Junior.

The match referee initially let play continue, but awarded the spot-kick after checking the video review on the monitor.

Sheriff goalkeeper Giorgos Athanasiadis was named the player of the match for helping stop a Madrid attack that had more than 30 attempts.

Messi nets 1st PSG goal in 2-0 victory over City

Lionel Messi’s superb first goal for Paris Saint Germain was well worth the wait as his team beat Manchester City 2-0 in a Group A match in Paris.

Messi charged from midfield towards the penalty area in the 74th minute, opening up more space as Achraf Hakimi made a dummy run to his right. The 34-year-old received a clever flick from Kylian Mbappe before curling a fine strike into the top right corner.

It was his first goal for PSG in three starts and four games since a summer move from Barcelona. PSG started its dream attack of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe, but it was midfielder Idrissa Gueye who opened the scoring in the eighth minute.

Results:Group A: Paris Saint Germain 2 (I Gueye 8, L Messi 74) bt Manchester City 0; RB Leipzig 1 (C Nkunku 5) lost to Club Brugge 2 (H Vanaken 22, M Rits 41)

Group B: Porto 1 (M Taremi 75) lost to Liverpool 5 (M Salah 18 & 60, S Mane 45, R Firmino 77 & 81); AC Milan 1 (R Leao 20) lost to Atletico Madrid 2 (A Griezmann 84, L Suarez 90+7 (P))

Group C: Borussia Dortmund 1 (D Malen 37) bt Sporting 0; Ajax 2 (S Berghuis 17, S Haller 43) bt Besiktas 0

Group D: Real Madrid 1 (K Benzema 65 (P)) lost to Sheriff Tiraspol 2 (J Yakhshiboev 25, S Thill 90); Shakhtar Donetsk 0 drew with Inter Milan 0
