PMK MLA Sowmiya Anbumani dismisses rumours of party switch, Cabinet berth

Her remarks come amid reports of a possible political understanding between the PMK and the ruling TVK, with speculation that the PMK could extend support to the government and that Sowmiya Anbumani could be considered for a Cabinet berth.

The reports had suggested that portfolios such as School Education, Environment and Forests could be among those considered for her if an arrangement was reached between the two parties. A Cabinet reshuffle was also being speculated after the October 6 Assembly by-elections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram.

However, Sowmiya Anbumani's response has sought to play down the speculation