US to hike EB-5 Green Card fees

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) finalised a rule on Tuesday that seeks to more than double the fees for applying to the EB-5 visa. The rule will be effective from November 30.

The US EB-5 Immigrant Investor Programme grants permanent residency (a Green Card) to foreign investors and their immediate families who invest capital into a US commercial enterprise and create 10 full-time jobs for American workers.

The filing fee for Form I-526, used by standalone investors, will rise from USD 3,675 to USD 7,615.

The fee for an initial Form I-526E petition, used by investors participating through an approved regional centre, will increase from USD 3,675 to USD 7,850.

Initial I-526 and I-526E petitions will also include a USD 75 technology fee.

Regional-centre investors must additionally pay the programme's investor integrity fee.