Sunil Kumar wins second consecutive Asian Games bronze

Locking his rival's right arm, Sunil effected two take downs to quickly open up a 4-0 lead. A defensive Johnston was put on ground in 'Par Terre' position from where Sunil made more scoring moves to finish the bout in the first period itself.

Sunil had won a bronze in Hangzhou 2023 Games, ending a 13-year year wait for India for medal in the Greco Roman style.