Plea raises doubts of bias, seeks recall of Sep 23 split verdict on CEC, ECs appointment

The petitioner has sought exemption from first filing a review, arguing that it would be listed before the same bench and thus "no useful purpose would be served".

Under the Supreme Court rules, after the disposal of a case by the apex court, aggrieved parties can approach the top court for review of the decision by pointing to an "error apparent on face of the record".

The review petition is normally listed before the same judges who were part of the original bench for consideration of the matters in chambers except in exceptional circumstances, when open court hearing is allowed.

A curative petition is normally considered by a bench that includes the three senior judges of the top court and the judges who delivered the original judgment, if they are available.

On September 23, a bench of justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, which heard the matter for five days, said that due to a difference of opinion, the matter be placed before CJI Surya Kant on the administrative side for constitution of a bench of appropriate strength for an effective and authoritative adjudication.

The bench also requested the CJI to explore the possibility of setting up a permanent five-judge constitution bench for deciding seminal issues.

The batch of pleas challenged the constitutional validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, which excludes the CJI from the selection panel for appointing election commissioners and CECs.

However, the Centre had submitted that the petitions raise seminal questions of constitutional importance and should be referred to the five-judge constitution bench.