Veeramani POCSO case: Madras HC adjourns DMK leader TR Baalu’s plea seeking SIT action against TVK leaders

He further submitted that, considering the minor victims involved in the POCSO case, preservation of evidence and the integrity of the investigation were of particular importance. In a representation submitted to the Central Crime Branch (CCB) on September 27, he had requested that the persons concerned be summoned and enquired into and that relevant materials in their possession be secured.

When the matter came up for hearing before Justice V Lakshminarayanan, Senior Counsel J. Ravindran argued that the party wanted those responsible, however high their position, to be held accountable. He said that if the CM or Ministers had any material suggesting a cover-up, it should be submitted to the SIT.

Ravindran said the allegation that the party protected child abusers was serious and should not be made for political purposes. “This is not a matter to play politics. This has to be looked into. It’s a matter of humanity,” he said.

The court said the SIT should be allowed to work without interference and adjourned the hearing by four weeks to enable it to proceed with the investigation.