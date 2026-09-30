Madras HC refuses to transfer Veeramani POCSO case probe to CBI, says SIT needs time

Justice V Lakshminarayanan said the Tamil Nadu government had constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the offence and that it should be given time to collect all the evidence. The court said the police did not have a crystal ball or magic wand to gather all evidence at once and that the SIT should be allowed to continue its investigation.

The SIT was formed only four days ago, on September 25, 2026, and investigation takes time, especially in the present case. Since the SIT had commenced its probe, seeking a CBI investigation without giving it breathing space would not be proper, the court said.

Journalist Varaaki approached the court seeking transfer of the probe from the SIT to the CBI. He argued that high-ranking officials were involved and expressed apprehension that the SIT might not conduct an independent and effective investigation, warranting a probe by an independent agency.