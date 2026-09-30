Russia pounds Kyiv region, killing 4 and targeting power grid

Moscow's steep escalation of its aerial campaign since the end of August heaps pressure on Ukraine as it braces for winter, when Russia regularly bombards energy facilities to deny Ukrainians heating and running water.

Ukrainian officials say Moscow is not engaging with US efforts to halt the fighting, 4 ½ years after Russia invaded its neighbour. Moscow says it wants a comprehensive settlement rather than a temporary truce, although its demand for Ukraine to surrender land is unacceptable for Kyiv.

A child was killed and three other people were rescued from the rubble of a private home in Vyshhorod, in the wider Kyiv region, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of the regional military administration.