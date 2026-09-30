Former AIADMK minister Semmalai to join TVK today

Semmalai, who has stayed away from active politics for the past few months, met Minister Thamizhan Parthiban in person on Wednesday ahead of his induction into the TVK.

In May, Semmalai had announced that he would retire from active politics after the Assembly election. At the time, he had said the AIADMK had weakened and that its leadership had failed to take adequate steps to strengthen the party.

He had also called for the AIADMK General Council to be convened after the election to analyse the reasons for the party's electoral defeat.

Semmalai was not given an opportunity to contest the recent Assembly election on an AIADMK ticket.