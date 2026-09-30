2018 Sterlite protest: Thoothukudi cop seen firing at protesters dies

13 people killed in 2018 firing

The incident occurred on May 22, 2018, when protests against the Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi entered their 100th day. Protesters marched towards the District Collector’s office, demanding the closure of the plant.

Tensions escalated between the protesters and police, following which the police opened fire. Thirteen people, including two women, were killed, while several others were injured and required medical treatment.

The protests were triggered by allegations that the plant had illegally dumped large quantities of hazardous copper slag and gypsum at unauthorised open-air sites, obstructing natural waterways and causing local flooding.