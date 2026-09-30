2018 Sterlite protest: Thoothukudi cop seen firing at protesters dies

CHENNAI: Armed Reserve Constable Raja, who was associated with the 2018 Thoothukudi Sterlite protest firing, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Thoothukudi on Tuesday (September 29). He was reportedly unwell for the past few days. Raja is survived by his wife and two sons.
Raja gained public attention following a photograph taken during the May 22, 2018 protest. The image showed a policeman standing on top of a police vehicle and firing his weapon at protesters. The policeman, seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and black trousers, was later identified as Raja, a member of the Thoothukudi District Armed Reserve. The photograph and other visuals from the incident circulated widely on social media and triggered widespread outrage.
The incident occurred on May 22, 2018, when protests against the Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi entered their 100th day. Protesters marched towards the District Collector’s office, demanding the closure of the plant.
Tensions escalated between the protesters and police, following which the police opened fire. Thirteen people, including two women, were killed, while several others were injured and required medical treatment.
The protests were triggered by allegations that the plant had illegally dumped large quantities of hazardous copper slag and gypsum at unauthorised open-air sites, obstructing natural waterways and causing local flooding.
The Tamil Nadu government subsequently appointed the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission to inquire into the circumstances surrounding the police firing and the deaths. Photographs and videos recorded during the incident, including the visuals showing Raja on top of the police vehicle, were examined during the inquiry.
The Commission had held 17 police personnel, including senior IPS officers Shailesh Kumar Yadav and Kapil Kumar C Saratkar, former District Collector N Venkatesh and three Deputy Tahsildars, responsible for the incident. It termed the police firing unprovoked and disproportionate, rather than an act of self-defence, and recommended criminal and departmental action against them.
The legal proceedings relating to the Thoothukudi firing are still under way. The charge sheet in the case was filed before the Madras High Court. Raja's death comes more than eight years after the firing.
Earlier this month, the TVK-led state government had refused to reconsider the previous DMK regime's decision to drop disciplinary action against senior government officials, for whom the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission had recommended action in connection with the 2018 police firing.
The Advocate General appearing for the State government had informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that there was no statutory obligation on the government to implement the Commission's recommendations in their entirety.
The AG had also submitted that Rs 25 lakh had already been paid to the families of those killed in the firing in accordance with Government Orders and indicated that the government would not pay the remaining Rs 25 lakh recommended by the Commission.
(With inputs from Bureau)