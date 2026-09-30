She won an Asian Games silver medal for India. Trolls talk about her braids and necklace

Comments on Ancy's hair braids, eye makeup and jewellery have surfaced in the comment sections of social media posts congratulating her on winning the silver medal in long jump for the country in the ongoing Asian Games.

Criticising the attacks, Ancy said such remarks were "nonsense" and that people associated with sports would not make such comments.

"These attacks are being made from fake IDs. They do not have the courage to say such things from their own accounts," she told a TV channel.